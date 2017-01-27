Beginning of the end of Hitler was not soon enough for Auschwitz victims

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the first American troops being billeted in Northern Ireland on January 26, 1942 ahead of the Allied advance on German-occupied Europe.

It was the beginning of the end for Hitler, but on January 27, 1945 – three terrible years and one day later – the world began to learn of the Third Reich’s unfathomable evil, when the Red Army liberated the Nazis’ biggest concentration camp at Auschwitz in south-west Poland. A commission compiled by the Soviets with advice from Polish, French and Czechoslovak experts revealed the full horror of conditions at the camp.

It is estimated that nearly a million Jews were murdered in Auschwitz alone. In all, six million Jewish people from Germany and occupied countries were exterminated during the Second World War.

Around 60,000 people were force-marched from the camp by guards retreating from the Russian army. The Nazis’ efforts at covering up their atrocities were futile. The testimonies of nearly 3,000 survivors portrayed Auschwitz as a hell on Earth. There was also the sickening physical evidence: seven tons of women’s hair, human teeth, from which gold fillings had been extracted and tens of thousands of children’s outfits. January 27 is now observed in many countries as Holocaust Memorial Day.