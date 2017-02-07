Ardnaglass comes to Roe Valley with comedy hit

Limavady’s Roe Valley Arts Centre has promised to have audiences rolling in the aisles as the centre showcases the ever popular ‘Ardnaglass on the Air’ next month.

Written by Jimmy Kerr, Ardnaglass On The Air is a rural romantic comedy described as “guaranteed to have audiences in stitches of laughter!”

Set in the fictitious village of Ardnaglass, join Hugh Francis O’Connell and Margaret Mary-Rose, the audience joins local DJs at Ireland’s Premiere Rural Community Radio Station for the latest gossip in the village and who’s “kicked the bucket.”

Life on the air can be tough and things aren’t always what they seem, and as the play opens with a high powered BBC executive paying a visit and this could be Hugh and Francis’ chance to be talent spotted and hit the big time. Sure, what could possibly go wrong?

Described as: “Brilliantly funny, cheerful, surprising and poignant,” Ardnaglass on the Air is a unique rural “rom-com” with a recommended audience age of 16+ years.

For further information or to book tickets, contact the Arts Centre Box Office on Tel:02877760650 or visit roevalleyarts.co.uk